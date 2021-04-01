Ghaziabad: Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district is all set to go for polling in the first phase of gram panchayat elections in the state on April 15 to elect 161 village heads. As per updates, the polling will take place between 7 AM and 6 PM at 958 polling booths on 311 polling stations. A total of 5,56,086 voters will exercise their franchise. Also Read - UP Gram Panchayat Election 2021: Check District-wise Full Schedule, Polling Dates Here

District Magistrate and Election Officer Ajay Shankar Pandey told news agency PTI that the nominations will be filed on April 3 and 4 and the scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on April 5 and 6. Also Read - UP Gram Panchayat Election 2021 Dates Announced: Four-Phase Polls to Begin on April 15, Counting on May 2 | Check Full Schedule

However, the candidates will be allowed to withdraw their names on April 7 and on the same day, symbols will be allotted to the contestants. Also Read - UP Gram Panchayat Election 2021 Seat List: Final Reservation List Likely to be Released Today

The District Magistrate said that ample security would be deployed at polling stations during the polling day and the Excise Department has been instructed to keep an eye on the movement of identified bootleggers so as to check the supply of liquor.

As per updates, the Uttar Pradesh gram panchayat elections 2021 will take place in four phases from April 15 to April 29. Votes will be counted on May 2.

(With inputs from PTI)