UP Gram Panchayat Election 2021 Latest News Today: The objections related to the final reservation list of the three-tier panchayat elections are being settled now and a response will be sent to each complainant. The final list of reservation for the Uttar Pradesh Gram Panchayat Election 2021 was supposed to be published by 15 March, but now it will be delayed after the stay order of the Allahabad High Court. The high court will hear the matter on March 15 when the reply will be filed by the state government in the Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court. Also Read - UP Gram Panchayat Election 2021 Latest News: Allahabad High Court Stays Reservation Process, Will Polls Be Delayed?

The objections have been taken for consideration after receiving the provisional list for reservation of panchayat seats. The committee headed by DM is looking into the objections and disposing some objections. The disposal of objections will be completed by Saturday night. There were 493 objections to the reservation of panchayat seats, on which the most objections came on the reservation of the seat of the village head. Also Read - UP Gram Panchayat Election 2021: Last Few Days Left to Raise Objection, Final Reservation List of Seats to be Released on THIS Date

It was reported that after the disposal of objections, every complainant will be provided with a response. The response letter will give them reason that on what basis their objection has been rejected or accepted. The final list of reservation will be published after DM’s instructions. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Gram Panchayat Election 2021: Minimum Qualifications For Holding Office Of Pradhan

On Friday, the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court restrained the Uttar Pradesh government and the Election Commission from finalising reserved seats for the panchayat elections in the state. The court directed the government and EC to furnish their response on the issue raised in a PIL within 24 hours and fixed March 15 as the next date of hearing.

The Bench of Justices Ritu Raj Awasthi and Manish Mathur passed the restraint order on the PIL moved by Ajai Kumar. Kumar’s counsel Mohd Altaf Mansoor said the government had issued the UP Panchayat Raj (Reservation and Allotment of Seats and Offices) Rules in 1994 , whereby it had provided 1995 as the base to reserve seats on rotation.

The government issued another notification on September 16, 2015, proving that the base year would 2015 and applied it in the panchayat elections that year. The said notification was issued considering the change in demographic situation in the state and that notification is still in existence, argued the counsel for the petitioner.

However, the state government is applying 1995 as the base year for the process this time in contravention of the September 16, 2015 notification, pleaded the petitioner, adding that it does not stand reason.