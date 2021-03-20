UP Gram Panchayat Election 2021: The Uttar Pradesh administration has released the new reservation list (Aarakshan list) for the Gram Panchayat Election 2021 (Ayodhya Panchayat Chunav Reservation 2021) on Saturday along with several other districts. The revised UP panchayat reservation list has been released for the posts of Zila Panchayat member and block chief of Ayodhya. The Allahabad High Court had nullified the previous reservation list released earlier this year. Also Read - UP Gram Panchayat Elections 2021: Reservation List For Mahoba District Released | Complete Details Here

In Ayodhya, 5 out of the 11 seats of the Kshetra Panchayat president are unreserved. Among these, one seat has been reserved for SC and one for OBC category. Two seats are reserved for women, one seat for SC category women and one for women under OBC category. Also Read - UP Gram Panchayat Election 2021: New Reservation List For Mirzapur Released, Check Full List Here

UP Gram Panchayat Election 2021: Complete Revised Reservation List For Ayodhya Here

Also Read - UP Gram Panchayat Election 2021: AAP Releases First List of 400 Candidates

On Saturday, the reservation list has been released for districts such as Barabanki, Ayodhya, Ghazipur, Sonbhadra, Firozabad, Bhadohi, Baghpat, Mahoba, Muzaffarnagar, Mirzapur, Ballia, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Agra and Ghaziabad districts.

As a result, the candidates who had got reservation in the previously announced list in many districts were left disappointed, while many new faces were seen on the new list. A revised list for all the districts of the state is expected to be released by Saturday evening.