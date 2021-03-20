New Delhi: After Allahabad High Court’s direction to the release of the new reservation list considering 2015 as the base year, the new reservation list of UP Gram Panchayat Elections for Mirzapur district was released on Saturday. The High Court’s decision had nullified the list released earlier this year. People had already began flocking to the office of District Panchayat Raj to see the new list. Also Read - Ghazipur Border Reopens, Traffic Movement Allowed From Delhi to UP

Out of 44 Zila Panchayat member posts, 30 are reserved and 14 are unreserved. Similarly, out of the 12 block chief posts, eight have been reserved, whereas for the post of 'Pramukh', two SC, two OBC, and one woman of OBC and SC each along with two women seats are reserved. It has four unreserved seats.

UP Gram Panchayat Election 2021: Complete Revised Reservation List For Mirzapur Here

Similarly, in the District Panchayat, there are seven OBC, eight SC, five SC women, four OBC women, six women seats reserved, while 14 seats are unreserved. Along with this, the reservation list of village heads of 809 gram panchayats has also been released.