UP Gram Panchayat Election 2021 Seat List: The Uttar Pradesh administration is expected to release the final reservation list of seats for the upcoming three-tier UP Gram Panchayat election 2021. As per the notification issued by Panchayati Raj, district magistrates were asked to prepare for the provisional order of reservation till March 19. Furthermore, the administration was asked to collect objections and prepare a list from 24 to 25 March. Then the final publication of the reservation list was to be done on March 26, reported Hindi Portal Live Hindustan. Also Read - UP Gram Panchayat Election 2021: New Reservation List For Ayodhya Released. Check Complete List Here

Earlier, the final list of reservations for the Panchayat Chunav was supposed to be published by 15 March, but it was delayed after the stay order of the Allahabad High Court. The three-tier gram panchayat election for 57,207 seats in Uttar Pradesh will be held in April.

Meanwhile, all eyes are set on the Supreme Court as it will hear a petition regarding reservation in the UP Panchayat Election 2021 (Panchayat Chunav), challenging the Allahabad High Court order to shift the base year for reservations to 2015 from 1995.

The 186-page petition filed in the apex court stated that during the 2015 Panchayat Chunav, the Uttar Pradesh government had amended the Rules 1994 through the 10th amendment and incorporated a provision to Rules 4. As a result, it initiated a new rotation of seats ignoring the prior reservations for gram panchayat with respect to the respective reserved categories.

The UP government’s new rotational system of reservation said that if a seat was reserved for the candidates from scheduled castes (SCs), scheduled tribe (STs) and other backward classes (OBCs) in 2015 then this time (in 2021 polls), the same seat will not be reserved for them. As per the rotational system, the seats for the categories will be reserved on the basis of their population.