UP Gram Panchayat Election Reservation List Lucknow: The enthusiasm for the three-tier panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh (UP panchayat election) has intensified. On Tuesday, the state government has released the list of reservation for panchayat elections (panchayat chunav gram pradhan reservation list). This time the reservation list has been prepared on rotation basis. Reservations have been changed on most seats. A reservation list of a total of 494 gram panchayats has been released on Wednesday. In the final list released, reservation has changed in many gram panchayats. Also Read - UP Gram Panchayat Election 2021: Reservation List of Seats Released For Varanasi District | Download Full List Here

According to the information, objections can be lodged on the released list till 8 March. By March 12, they will be disposed of and the final list will be declared by March 15. Also Read - UP Panchayat Election 2021: 18 IAS Officers Transferred After Reservation List Released

UP Gram Panchayat Election 2021: List of Block Members in Lucknow Mandal Also Read - UP Gram Panchayat Election 2021 Seat List: Bhadohi Administration Releases Reservation List Late Night

Chinhat Block – 18

Scheduled Caste Women – 2

Scheduled Caste – 4

Backward Caste Women – 2

Backward Caste – 3

Women – 2

Mall Block – Total Seats 67

Scheduled Caste Women – 6

Scheduled Caste – 11

Backward Caste Women – 6

Backward Caste – 12

Women – 11

District Panchayat Member Reservation List

Bakshi Talab Block – 94 Panchayats:

Scheduled Caste Women – 7

Scheduled Caste – 14.

Backward caste women – 9

Backward Castes – 16

Women – 16

Sarojninagar Block – 47

Scheduled Caste Women – 4

Scheduled Caste – 8

Scheduled Caste Women – 4

Backward Castes – 8

Female – 8

Malihabad – 67 Gram Panchayat:

Scheduled Caste Women – 6

Scheduled Caste – 10

Backward caste women – 6

Backward Castes – 12

Women – 11

Gosaiganj Block – 76 Gram Panchayat:

Scheduled Caste Women – 7

Scheduled Caste – 12

Backward Caste Women – 7

Backward Caste – 13.

Women – 12

Kakori Block-47 Gram Panchayat:

Scheduled Caste Women – 5

Scheduled Caste – 8

Backward Caste Women -4

Backward Caste – 8

Female – 7

Mohanlalanj – 78 Gram Panchayat:

Scheduled Caste Women – 7

Scheduled Caste – 12

Backward Caste Women – 7

Backward Castes – 14

Women – 12

Reservation on the seats of block chief and village head has been done this way:

Reservation has been fixed on 826 seats of the block chief in the state. Under this, 314 seats will be for General category candidates. There will be women reservation on 113 seats. Reservation has been given to Other Backward Classes (OBC) on 223 seats, Scheduled Castes (SC) on 171 seats and Scheduled Tribes (ST) on 5 seats.