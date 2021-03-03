Bhadohi: Reservation list for the three-tier UP gram panchayat election was released on Tuesday. In other districts of Purvanchal, the list was released after noon, but in the carpet town Bhadohi, the list was released after late night struggle. Voting will be held for 546 Pradhan, 26 Zilla Panchayat seats in the district. For the post of gram pradhan, 125 seats have been earmarked for scheduled castes, 150 seats for backward castes and 271 seats for general. Also Read - UP Gram Panchayat Election 2021: Reservation List of Seats Released For Agra District

The list was expected to be released later on Tuesday. After the list in other districts of Purvanchal came up in the evening, the anxiety of Kalin Nagar residents increased, but even after continuous meetings, the list was not released by the district administration till late in the evening. The officials released the list on the recommendation of the DM after 10.30 PM. Also Read - UP Gram Panchayat Election 2021 Seat List: Reservation List of Seats For Candidates to be Released Today

Phones kept ringing till late night Also Read - 26-Year-Old UP Woman Ends Her Life by Consuming 'Sindoor', Know Why She Took The Drastic Decision

The excitement of knowing that my village was reserved for OBC, general, scheduled caste or women was seen in everyone. The people called the concerned officials and media personnel from noon to late night. Finally on the second day on Wednesday, consider the status of clearing. On the other hand, those who poured in for the posts of Pradhan, BDC, Zilla Panchayat members in the villages have intensified publicity.

After getting the green signal from the district administration, the list of villages in the block development offices is to be printed. In such a situation, people stayed at the offices of Bhadohi, Suriyawan, Digh, Aurai, Abholi, Gyanpur from noon to late evening. Asked the officials about the reservation, on which they asked for the final decision from the DM.

The reservation status was cleared by the State Election Department in the second week of February in the post of District Panchayat President and Block Head. However, the final decision was taken by DM Aryka Akhauri on Tuesday night. The post of District Panchayat President is reserved for general category this time. While for the post of Block Head, Bhadohi, Gyanpur and Orai blocks have been reserved for General category candidates, Digh for Scheduled Caste Women, Suriyawan for General and Abholi Blocks for Backward Caste Women. This time the district panchayat member has got a total of 26 seats due to 28 villages of Bhadohi block joining the Nagar Palika Parishad Bhadohi.