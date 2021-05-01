Lucknow: Soon after the Supreme Court gave its approval, it was confirmed that the counting of votes for UP panchayat elections 2021 will be held on Sunday. The apex court on Saturday refused to stay the process of vote counting and the State Election Commission (SEC) saying the candidates and their agents will be allowed to enter the counting centres only if they have tested negative for COVID-19 in the 48 hours prior to the commencement of the counting process or have taken both doses of the vaccine. Also Read - UP Panchayat Election 2021: Supreme Court Allows Counting of UP Rural Polls After Assurance by SEC

In a special urgent hearing on a court holiday, a bench of justices A M Khanwilkar and Hrishikesh Roy passed the order after taking note of several notifications and assurances of the SEC that the COVID-19 protocols will be followed at all the 829 counting centres. The Supreme Court directed that there will be a strict curfew in the entire state till Tuesday morning and no victory rallies will be permitted.

Everyone entering the counting centre have to undergo thermal scanning, the SEC said. It categorically stated that there will be a complete ban on victory processions.

What time counting of votes begins? As per updates, the counting of votes will begin at 8 AM and the initial electoral trends will come between 10 AM and 11 AM. At around 5 PM, the whole picture will be clear about who are the winners.

Voter turnout: Voting for the panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh ended on April 29 with a 75-per cent voter turnout in the final phase. Lakhs of candidates were in the fray for over 7.32 lakh seats in the gram panchayat wards, 58,176 in the gram panchayats, 75,852 in the kshetra panchayats and 3,050 in the zila panchayats in the statewide elections held over four phases.

Four-phase election: It must be noted that the UP Gram Panchayat Election 2021 was held in four phases across 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. Polling was held on April 15 in the first phase, on April 19 in the second, April 26 in the third and April 29 in the fourth phase.