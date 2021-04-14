Uttar Pradesh Gram Panchayat Election 2021: The polling for the first of the four-phase Uttar Pradesh panchayat elections will be held on Thursday in 18 districts with ballot papers. As per updates from the EC, the Uttar Pradesh Gram Panchayat elections will be held in four phases – April 15, April 19, April 26 and April 29 while the counting of votes will take place on May 2. The voting for the gram panchayat polls will be held between 7 am to 6 pm. However, the campaigning for the first phase polls has concluded on Tuesday. The elections are being held for four posts- Gram Panchayat, Gram Pradhan, Block Panchayat and Zila Panchayat. Also Read - UP Gram Panchayat Election 2021: First Phase Polls Tomorrow, Voting in 18 Districts With Ballot Papers

In the first phase of polls, more than 3.33 lakh candidates in the fray in over 2.21 lakh seats for the posts of zila panchayat (district council) members, kshetra (block) panchayat members, village panchayat heads and wards.

Full list of districts going for polls on Thursday:

Ayodhya

Agra

Kanpur

Ghaziabad

Gorakhpur

Jaunpur

Jhansi

Allahabad

Bareilly

Bhadohi

Mahoba

Rampur

Raebareli

Shravasti

Sant Kabir Nagar

Saharanpur

Hardoi

Hathras

For the post of zila panchayat members, 11,442 candidates are in the fray from 779 wards, while as many as 81,747 candidates are contesting in 19,313 wards of kshetra panchayats. For the gram panchayat, there are 1,14,142 candidates for 14,789 posts. For gram panchayat wards, there are 1,26,613 candidates for 1,86,583 seats.

For the first phase, the key candidates include Miss India 2015 contestant and model Diksha Singh for Zila panchayat post from Ward No. 26 of Jaunpur, Srikala Singh, who is a BJP member and wife of gangster-turned-politician and murder accused Dhananjay Singh, from Ward 45 of Jaunpur, and Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav’s niece Sandhya Yadav who has the backing of the BJP for a Mainpuri district panchayat seat.