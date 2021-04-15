UP Gram Panchayat Elections 2021 News Updates: Polling for the first of the four-phase Uttar Pradesh Gram Panchayat Elections 2021 will begin at 7 AM in 18 districts with ballot papers. This time, more than 3.33 lakh candidates in the fray in over 2.21 lakh seats in the first phase for the posts of zila panchayat (district council) members, kshetra (block) panchayat members, village panchayat heads and wards. For the first phase, the districts that are going to polls include Ayodhya, Agra, Kanpur, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Jaunpur, Jhansi, Allahabad, Bareilly, Bhadohi, Mahoba, Rampur, Raebareli, Shravasti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Saharanpur, Hardoi and Hathras. For the post of zila panchayat members, 11,442 candidates are in the fray from 779 wards, while as many as 81,747 candidates are contesting in 19,313 wards of kshetra panchayats. Stay tuned to this Live Blog for all the latest updates. Also Read - UP Gram Panchayat Election 2021: Full List Of Constituencies Going To Polls In Phase 1 Today















