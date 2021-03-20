Uttar Pradesh Gram Panchayat Elections 2021: The reservation list for the UP Gram Panchayat Elections (UP Panchayat Chunav 2021) was on Saturday released after the order was granted from Allahabad High Court. As per updates, the new list reservation has women candidates. According to the reservation list, out of 14 seats of Zilla Panchayat member, 5 seats have been kept unreserved. Two seats have been reserved for backward classes and one seat for backward class (women). At the same time, 2 seats have been reserved for Scheduled Castes while 1 seat has been reserved for Scheduled Caste (Women). One seat is reserved for women. Also Read - UP Gram Panchayat Election 2021: New Reservation List For Mirzapur Released, Check Full List Here

Apart from this, the reservation list of 4 blocks of the district has also been released. Out of which the Kabrai block has been unreserved, Panwadi has been reserved for Scheduled Caste (women). Jaitpur has been reserved for backward class and Charkhari for backward class (women). Also Read - UP Gram Panchayat Election 2021: AAP Releases First List of 400 Candidates

Moreover, the reservation list has also been released for 273 gram panchayats of the four development blocks. The seat of the District Panchayat President has been reserved for Scheduled Caste (Women). After the declaration of reservation list, candidates have again started preparing for fresh elections. Also Read - UP Gram Panchayat Election 2021: Response Will be Sent to Complainants Before Final Reservation List

On Saturday, the reservation list has been released for districts such as Barabanki, Ayodhya, Ghazipur, Sonbhadra, Firozabad, Bhadohi, Baghpat, Mahoba, Muzaffarnagar, Mirzapur, Ballia, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Agra and Ghaziabad districts. The list of all the districts of the state is expected to be released by Saturday evening.

As per the order from the High Court, 2015 has been considered as the basis of the list to be released UP Gram Panchayat Elections 2021. As the new reservation list is out, candidates who have got reservation in the previously announced list have been disappointed, while new candidates are happy now.