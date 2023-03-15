Home

H3N2 Influenza in Uttar Pradesh: Alert Sounded in 75 Districts. State Issues Advisory | 10 Points

H3N2 Influenza in Uttar Pradesh: In the advisory, the state government asked children and the elderly to take precautions.

H3N2 Influenza cases are on the rise in Uttar Pradesh.

H3N2 Influenza Latest News Today: As H3N2 influenza cases are on the rise in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday issued health advisory and issued alert in 75 districts. In the advisory, the state government asked children and the elderly to take precautions.

In the advisory, the UP government said instructions have been given to hospitals to admit H3N2 infected patients if their oxygen level falls to 90. Oseltamivir should be given to H3N2 patients, the state government said and released a list of helpline numbers. Speaking to India Today, Director of Health Department Dr Avinash Singh said children aged 8 years or younger and people above 65 years of age have been asked to remain vigilant. He also added that instructions have been given to vaccinate people in the high risk group as cases are on the rise. Dr Avinash Singh said alert has been issued in all 75 districts and a team consisting of a health expert, a physician, an epidemiologist, a pathologist, a lab technician, and a microbiologist has been formed in every district. The state government said information on H3N2 influenza will be provided by the state using the helpline numbers. The health department has asked the medical staff to be on alert and provide medical assistance to patients. The development comes as the country so far has recorded six deaths due to respiratory viral infection. As preparatory measure, the state government said a 10-bed isolation ward will be set up in every district hospital. Moreover, OPDs will also have a separate room for patients suspected of influenza so that they can be prevented from infected. Health officials in the state have asked people to start wearing masks in public places in order to save themselves from the virus.

