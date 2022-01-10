Lucknow: Amid a massive surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, active infections have increased above 25,000 in Uttar Pradesh. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur has turned into a COVID-19 hotspot after reporting a spike in fresh cases. Students from all over India had participated in the convocation ceremony at IIT Kanpur. As many as 97 people have tested positive for COVID-19 at IIT Kanpur.Also Read - State-Wide Night Curfew Returns in Uttar Pradesh, Physical Classes Suspended. Details Here

Five doctors, who were to be given a booster dose of the vaccine, also tested positive for COVID-19 at Halat Hospital in Kanpur on Monday.

On Sunday, 7,695 new COVID cases were reported in a span of 24 hours across UP. The maximum number of cases – 1,222 – were reported from Gautam Buddh Nagar. Meanwhile, Lucknow registered 1,115 COVID cases, Ghaziabad 922, Meerut 715, and Varanasi reported 437.

Gautam Buddh Nagar reported 1,222 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the active cases to 5,780.

COVID cases in UP rise 20 times in 9 days:

Meanwhile, 117 fresh cases including 4 children under the age of one year of COVID-19 have been found in Jhansi. Further, 17 students of Bundelkhand University, 13 students of BIET, and two students of Nursing College have also been tested positive.

Five new deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the state. Out of these, one died in Sonbhadra, which is not included in the government data. In UP, the positivity rate has increased to 1.84% and the recovery rate has reached 97.2%.

Due to the rising cases and a spread of the new variant Omicron, a night curfew has been imposed in the entire state from 10 pm to 6 am.