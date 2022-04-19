Lucknow: Amid the ongoing row on the use of loudspeakers at religious sites, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on issued a directive saying that while microphones can be used in religious programmes, the sound should not be heard outside the premises and not cause inconvenience to others. The chief minister also directed the administration to not allow use of microphones at new spots. “….everyone has the freedom to practise their way of worship as per their own religious ideology. Microphones can be used but it must be ensured that the sound from the microphone does not go out of the premises. It should not cause inconvenience to others. Permission should not be given to install microphones at any new places,” a government release quoted Adityanath as saying.Also Read - Noida COVID Alert: 33 School Students Among 107 Fresh Corona Cases In Last 24 Hours | 10 Points

Uttar Pradesh issues guidelines on processions and loudspeakers

No religious procession without prior permission Only processions part of traditional festivities will be allowed. No permission for microphones at any new location Those already using speakers must ensure no disturbance. Religious programmes only at designated spots.

The UP chief minister's remarks come at a time when several other states are witnessing tensions. Clashes have been reported in Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka among other states.

In Delhi, where violence was reported on Hanuman Jayanti, a procession – during which two groups clashed – was taken out without permission, police said on Monday, adding that a case was filed against organisers.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has issued strict orders to police late in the night. The officers have been directed to keep a vigil and ensure that no road and public place is blocked for religious procession. The order states that no mikes will be set up at any new places, while the officers will ensure that existing ones are within permissible limit. Leaves of all field policemen have been cancelled till May 4.