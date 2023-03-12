Home

Couple And Their 3 Children Killed In Fire In Uttar Pradesh

A woman also sustained severe burn injuries and has been admitted to a hospital nearby. The bodies have been sent for postmortem.

Representative image

Kanpur: A couple and their children were killed in a massive fire that broke out in a hut in Haramau village here early Sunday. According to the initial probe, the fire was caused by a short circuit when the family was sleeping. The dead were identified as Satish (27), a labourer, his wife Kajal (24), their sons Sunny (7), Sandeep (4) and daughter Gudia (2), Superintendent of Police (Kanpur Dehat) BBGTS Murthy said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the loss of lives in the incident and directed district officials to ensure the injured get proper treatment.

Kanpur Dehat SP told India Today, “We received information about Satish and his family being burnt alive in the fire. We have called a forensic team, fire department officials and a dog squad team for investigation. Five people died in the incident.”

