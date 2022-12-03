UP Vegetable Seller Loses Both Legs As He Scurries To Retrieve Belongings Thrown On Railway Tracks By Police

A vegetable vendor lost both hos legs after being hit by a train on Friday as he tried to collect his belongings thrown on railway tracks.

UP Vegetable Seller Loses Both Legs As He Scurried To Retrieve Belongings Thrown On Railway Tracks By Police (Image: Screengrab/ Twitter video)

Kanpur: A vegetable vendor lost both his legs after he was run over by a train on Friday. The seller was trying to retrieve his weighing scale, that was allegedly flung on the railway tracks by Police officials. Reportedly, police was clearing encroachment near the station in Kanpur.

According to eyewitness testimony, as reported by NDTV, the vegetable seller was a resident of Sahib Nagar in Kanpur’s Kalyanpur area. He was selling vegetables by GT road when two policemen beat him and officer Rakesh threw his things on the tracks due to which he scurried over to get his weighing scale back.

Following the incident, disturbing visuals have surfaced the net showing the seller lying on tracks and yearning for help with his legs severed as a crowd gathered around the track. Later two people carried him away and currently he is under treatment.

Vijay Dhull, a senior police official said, “The police were removing encroachments near GT road on Friday when head constable Rakesh behaved irresponsibly and Arsalan was run over by the train. Rakesh Kumar was immediately suspended and we are investigating the matter. Police are also gathering videos of the incident recorded by eyewitnesses.”