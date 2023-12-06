Home

Uttar Pradesh

UP Town In Shock After ‘Depressed’ Doctor Kills Wife, Children In Rae Bareli, Hangs Self After Murder

UP Town In Shock After ‘Depressed’ Doctor Kills Wife, Children In Rae Bareli, Hangs Self After Murder

Preliminary investigations have revealed that Dr Arun Kumar Singh, an eye specialist at the railway coach factory, was reportedly battling depression. The forensic team’s initial findings suggest that he first took the lives of his wife, son, and daughter before ultimately ending his own.

UP Town In Shock After 'Depressed' Doctor Kills Wife, Children In Rae Bareli, Hangs Self After Murder

Rae Bareli: A doctor in Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli killed his wife and two children, and later died by suicide. The incident took place at the Modern Railcoach Factory in Lalganj, Rae Bareli on Tuesday. The 45-year-old eye specialist, identified as Dr Arun Kumar Singh, his wife, Archana, 40, and their children Areeba, 13, and Arav, 4 were found dead in their home.

Trending Now

Dr Kumar, a resident of Mirzapur, lived with his family at the Railways quarters in Rae Bareli. They were last seen on Sunday. The neighbours had raised concern after not seeing the family outside since Sunday. When they could not be reached for the next two days, the doctor’s colleagues went to his home. When there was no response to the bell and knocks, they broke open the door where the bodies of the family were found on the bed. A hammer, blood stains and drug injections were found at the crime scene.

You may like to read

Preliminary investigations have revealed that Dr Arun Kumar Singh, an eye specialist at the railway coach factory, was reportedly battling depression. According to Priyadarshi, the forensic team’s initial findings suggest that Singh first took the lives of his wife, son, and daughter before ultimately ending his own.

The police found evidence from the spot suggesting Dr Singh might have administered injections to himself and his children. They suspect sedatives were given to the children, rendering them unconscious before their murders.

A police officer said that cut marks were also found on the doctor’s body, adding that they have begun a probe to gather more details. Superintendent of Police Alok Priyadarshi said the exact cause of death would be known after the post-mortem is completed.

Kamal Kumar Das, a neighbour, said the locality was in shock after the incident. “He (Dr Kumar) was very nice to his patients and to others. There must be some family problem, so this happened,” he said.

Mental issue disclaimer

(Conversations over suicides can be triggering. However, suicides can be avoided.)

Dial up, speak, and share if you are struggling with any mental issues. Remember, you are not alone!

MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) – 080-25722573

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA): 0832-2252525

SANJIVINI ( DELHI ) – Centre 1 (Jangpura): 011-24311918, 011-24318883, 011-43001456, Centre 2 (Qutub Institutional Area): 011- 40769002, 011-41092787

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) – 18602662345

NOTE: These numbers have been aggregated from publicly available sources and their veracity is not attributed to .

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Uttar Pradesh News on India.com.