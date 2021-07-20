Lucknow: In a bid to check the rise of infections, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday made it mandatory to carry a negative COVID-19 report or vaccination certificate for those entering the state from areas having more than three per cent of weekly positivity rate. Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters said it would be applicable for all those coming by air, rail or road routes from such states.Also Read - No Sacrificing of Banned Animals, No Gatherings of Over 50: UP Govt Issues Directives For Bakrid 2021

All those coming from other states having weekly positivity rate more than three per cent will have to produce a negative RTPCR report not older than four days or vaccination certificate of both doses, Prasad said.

"The restriction is only for the states having high weekly positivity rate of over three per cent. There is no restriction for other states," he said, adding that the number of active cases in the state has come down to 1,093 in Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from PTI)