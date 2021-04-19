Allahabad: Taking cognisance of the deteriorating coronavirus situation in Uttar Prdaesh, the Allahabad High Court on Monday ordered lockdown in five cities including capital Lucknow, Kanpur City and Allahabad from tonight. The High Court ordered to close all the establishments in the state, both private or government ones, till April 26 in view of the rising COVID-19 cases. All those units offering essential services will be exempted form the order, the court said. Financial institutions departments, medical and health services, industrial and scientific establishments, essential services including municipal functions and public transport will remain exempted, the high court in its order said. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Imposes Weekend Lockdown In Varanasi, Statewide Lockdown On Sunday

All grocery and other commercial shops with more than three workers will also be closed till April 26. However, medical shops will continue to remain open during this period, the HC said.

Here's a list of Uttar Pradesh cities that will go under lockdown from tonight:

Allahabad Lucknow Varanasi Kanpur City Gorakhpur

This is a developing story…