Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has announced relaxation in night curfew on Monday and Tuesday across the state in view of Janmashtami festival on Monday, reports the Times of India. In view of the reduced number of Covid-19 cases, UP had lifted all curbs barring the night curfew, which remains in force between 10 pm and 6 am.Also Read - Kerala Reports 29,836 New Coronavirus Cases, 75 Deaths; District Thrissur Records Highest

Additional chief secretary (home) Awanish Awasthi told reporters that the festival of Janmashtami would be celebrated across the state, including all police lines and jails, with full enthusiasm and vigour as per the tradition. In view of this, the night curbs have been relaxed for two day. He, however, said that all Covid-19 protocols must be followed during the celebrations. Everybody must wear masks and use sanitisers, he added. Recently, in view of the rising trend of Covid-19 cases in some states, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed officials to tighten night curfew in the state. Also Read - No Devotees Allowed in Delhi Temples on Janamashtami, Violators to Face Action: Police

Meanwhile, UP DGP Mukul Goel has instructed all the police commissioners and district police chiefs to remain on alert and also asked them to keep a tight vigil on social media to check rumour mongering. “All senior officers will remain in the field and be present in the sensitive areas of their jurisdiction,” Goel was quoted as saying by TOI. Also Read - Janmashtami 2021: Wishes, Greetings, Images, SMS, Quotes And Whatsapp Messages That You Can Share With Your Family