New Delhi: In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, a weekend lockdown will be observed in Uttar Pradesh till 7 AM, April 26 (Monday). Earlier this week, the Yogi Adityanath-led government had announced that there would be a weekend lockdown in place in UP till further orders. The weekend lockdown in the state came as an addition to an already existing night curfew. The move by the UP Government came after the Supreme Court stayed an Allahabad High Court order asking the state government to impose strict restrictions till April 26 in five cities amid the surge in Covid-19 cases—Allahabad, Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur, Nagar and Gorakhpur. The Allahabad HC had directed the Uttar Pradesh government to impose strict restrictions including the closing of malls, shopping complexes and restaurants till April 26 in the five cities but stopped short of calling it a “complete lockdown”. Also Read - Mumbai Police Discontinues Colour-coded Sticker System For Vehicles

UP Weekend Lockdown: What’s Allowed Also Read - ‘First Priority to Americans’: US Defends Restrictions On Export Of Covid Vaccine Raw Materials To India

Essential and Medical emergency services Also Read - Telangana Govt Makes 14-day Home Quarantine Mandatory For Kumbh Returnees. Read Details

Wedding (with a cap of 100 people, 50 people in closed areas) and funeral (with a cap of 20 people) services

Scheduled examinations

Movement of people involved in the sanitiser and medical equipment manufacture

Industrial activities

Public transport, particularly state-run buses will be allowed to run with 50 per cent capacity.

What’s Prohibited

All markets

Commercial institutions

Offices

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP reached 2,73,653 from 2,59,810 on Thursday, while the overall recoveries climbed to 7,28,980 and the death toll to 10,737 on Friday.