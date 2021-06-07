Noida: After over a month, the partial lockdown or ‘COVID curfew’ has been lifted from Gautam Buddh Nagar district as active cases of the coronavirus disease fell below 600. Barring Meerut, Gorakhpur, and Saharanpur, the Yogi Adityanath-led government has eased restrictions from all districts of UP as the number of coronavirus cases and positivity rate saw a significant dip in last few weeks. Also Read - 'Take Inspiration From Mulayam': BJP Takes A Dig At Akhilesh Yadav After SP Founder Gets Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Meanwhile, the district administration of Gautam Buddh Nagar has announced a slew of relaxations, allowing shops and markets outside containment zones to remain open from 7 am to 7 pm from Monday to Friday. According to the order, vegetable markets in densely populated areas will function in open places. Only home delivery will be allowed from restaurants while street hawkers and vendors will be permitted with Covid-appropriate behaviour and distancing, it stated.

"Not more than five devotees will be allowed inside a religious place at a time while a maximum of 25 people allowed in a wedding function subject to social distancing and sanitisation. A maximum of 20 people will be allowed at a funeral procession," the order read.

However, the nighttime curfew from 7 pm to 7 am would stay in place while the curfew will be in place over the weekend also, District Magistrate Suhas LY said in a written order.

Full List of New Rules That Will Come Into Effect In Noida, Gautam Buddh Nagar District From June 7: