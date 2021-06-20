Lucknow: Announcing further relaxations in the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, the Uttar Pradesh government has eased the night curfew by two hours from Monday (June 21). Saturday and Sunday will be weekly holidays, said the order issued by Chief Secretary R K Tiwari. Also Read - Telangana Lockdown News Today: As State Ends Lockdown From June 20, Hyderabad Metro Timing Changed. Check Revised Time

The UP government has also allowed shops, malls and restaurants to open till 9 pm on weekdays. Also Read - Delhi Unlocks: Malls Wear Deserted Look, Markets Witness Overcrowding With Violation of Safety Guidelines

According to the order, from June 21, the night curfew hours will be from 9 pm to 7 am.

Earlier, the night curfew was imposed from 7 pm to 7 am.

Various activities, including the opening of markets outside the containment zones, full attendance in government offices, opening of eateries with 50 per cent capacity and malls will be allowed.

During marriages and other functions, a maximum of 50 people will be allowed at both open and closed venues and only 50 people will be allowed in a religious place at a time, the guidelines said.