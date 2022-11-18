UP Man Accused Of Pushing 17-Year-Old Girlfriend To Death Shot At In An Encounter

Sufian allegedly pushed his girlfriend Nidhi Gupta from the fourth floor of an apartment building in Lucknow following a spat which resulted in her death.

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday nabbed the man responsible for the death of a 17-year-old girl. Mohammad Sufian, the accused was shot in the leg while he was trying to evade arrest in Lucknow. Sufian allegedly pushed his girlfriend Nidhi Gupta from the fourth floor of an apartment building in Lucknow following a spat which resulted in her death.

Sufian was absconding after the girl’s death. UP Police had announced a cash reward of Rs 25000 for information on Sufian. Sufian was shot in the leg and is currently receiving treatment in a hospital nearby.

Apart from the murder charge, Sufian has also been booked for ‘unlawful religious conversion’.