UP Man Bites Neighbour’s Genital During Fight Over Goats In Shahjahanpur

A man bit a portion of his 31-year-old neighbour's private parts after the latter's goats strayed into his compound and damaged some of his belongings in Roza area of UP's Shahjahanpur.

Shahjahanpur: In a shockingly bizarre incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur district, a man bit a portion of his neighbour’s private parts after the latter’s goats strayed into his compound and damaged some of his belongings. The incident was reported on Sunday night in Shahjahanpur’s Roza area. The 31-year-old goat owner was admitted to a medical college in Shahjahanpur city, where his condition is reported as stable.

The victim, who doesn’t want to be named, said, “I had a quarrel with my neighbour Gangaram Singh because of my goats. He pushed me to the ground and bit my private parts due to which I lost my consciousness. I approached police, but they initially refrained from registering an FIR.” “The pain is severe and I fear this injury may compromise my ability to lead a normal married life.”

SHO Roza police station Amit Pandey said: “After initial investigation and considering the medical report, we registered an FIR against Ganga Ram under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation). The victim was given treatment by the emergency medical officer in hospital.

“The doctor said injuries were external and there was no damage to any internal veins. The victim will recover over time and can live a normal life.”

Clinical psychologist Shailesh Sharma told TOI, “This is an act of a psychopath. A similar incident was reported in Deoraniya area of Bareilly two years ago. These people commit such acts to take out their frustration. Police should bring such persons to the government hospital to examine their mental fitness…”

The police informed that after prima facie and considering the medical report, they have registered a case against Gangaram under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

