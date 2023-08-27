Home

Uttar Pradesh

UP Man Drives Car With Pregnant Wife Onboard Into River Ganga After Tiff With Family

After a quarrel with his family, Shaan-e-Alam, in a fit of anger, drove his car into the Ganga River with his pregnant wife onboard, police said.

Amroha, UP: A man in Amroha district of Uttar Pradesh drove his car into the Ganga River with his pregnant wife onboard after a heated argument with his family. According to the police, the incident took place on Friday when the man, identified as Shaan-e-Alam, reportedly after an argument with his family, drove his car with his pregnant wife sitting inside into the river.

While the man’s body was retrieved this morning, his wife remains untraceable, District Magistrate of Amroha said adding that search efforts are underway, news agency ANI reported.

“After an argument in his house, Shaan-e-Alam was leaving to go somewhere when he was stopped by his father. He then rammed his father and sister with the car after which the father was taken to a hospital. Shaan-e-Alam along with his wife in the car drove the car into Ganga,” the report said, quoting locals.

They said that Alam got into a tiff with his family as he wanted to take his wife Nazia to Delhi. However, his family did not approve, leading to a tussle. As the argument escalated, Alam, in a fit of rage, locked his wife in the car, rammed his father and sister with the vehicle, and drove off.

Alam’s father was later admitted to a private hospital in Meerut where his condition is stated to be critical.

Giving details, a police official said that upon reaching Papsera village, Alam plunged his car into the River Ganga, adding that his sister had also tried to stop him from leaving but she too got hit by the car and sustained minor injuries.

Amroha district magistrate said that a search operation, comprising divers, was conducted and the body of Shaan-e-Alam was discovered in the morning.

Police said they have registered a case in this connection and launched searches to located the body of Nazia as well as the car which the couple were travelling in.

(With ANI inputs)

