UP Man In Taboo Love Affair With Cousin: Marries Her In Secret, Shoots Self After Family’s Snub

Sandeep went to his aunt’s home and asked his girlfriend to come with him. An argument ensued and the girl refused to accompany him due to pressure from her family.

New Delhi: A taboo love affair between cousins came to a tragic end in a village of Uttar Pradesh’s Rajesultanpur district as a 30-year-old man shot himself to death after facing refusal from his lover’s family who did not approve of their union. According to reports, Itauli Khurd resident, Sandeep, had a love affair with his aunt’s daughter and the lovebirds had gotten married in secret.

However, when Sandeep visited his secret lover/wife’s house, told her family about their affair and marriage, and insisted on taking her with him, they refused and disapproved of their union. Unable to cope with the rejection from his relatives, the dejected lover shot himself at his lover’s house, reportedly with an illegal weapon he had brought with him, India Today reported.

Following the incident, police arrived at the scene and sent Sandeep’s body for post-mortem. It was also revealed that hours before his suicide, the deceased had shared a video of his marriage with his cousin on his Facebook handle.

Police said they have registered a case in this connection and further investigation is underway.

A relative of the victim’s lover said that Sandeep arrived at their house in Ambedkar Nagar at around 3:30 AM and shot himself with without even giving them a chance to stop him.

“He came here at 3:30 and shot himself. He didn’t even give us a chance to say don’t do this. He was my brother-in-law’s boy,” the report quoted the girl as having said.

According to local media reports, Sandeep came to the girl’s house at around 4 AM on Saturday and allegedly tried to force his girlfriend to come along with him. Meanwhile, the girl’s family woke up due to the commotion and an argument ensued. Upon witnessing the upheaval, the girl refused to go with him, this angered Sandeep, who in a fit of rage and overwhelmed by emotion, put a gun to temple and shot himself. He died on the spot.

The girl’s family members are reportedly absconding after the incident even as the police are still determining if this was a suicide or cold-blooded murder.

A tragic love affair

The deceased, Sandeep Maurya, a resident of Itauri village under the Rajesultanpur police station limits, had reportedly fallen in love with his maternal aunt’s daughter in nearby Samdih village, around 8 km from Itauri, five years ago. As per the police, the lovers’ parents had got wind of the affair and opposed their relationship; however, the lovebirds defied their diktats and continued to meet.

The couple got married in secret at a local temple around 6 months back, however, their families found out and an argument ensued between the two sides. Following the news of her secret wedding, the girl’s family essentially put her under house arrest and forbade her from leaving the house.

Unable to be with his girlfriend, Sandeep became desperate and tried to persuade his aunt and other family members to approve of their union, but they refused to budge.

On the fateful day of August 5, Sandeep went to his aunt’s home and asked his girlfriend to come with him. An argument ensued and the girl refused to accompany him due to pressure from her family. This upset Sandeep and in a fit of rage, he shot himself in the head and died on the spot.

