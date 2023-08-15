Home

Uttar Pradesh

Man, Carrying Daughter On Shoulder, Shot At Point Blank Range In Shahjahanpur; Chilling CCTV Footage Surfaces

A 28-year-old man, Shoaib, carrying his daughter on his shoulders was shot in the head by armed miscreants on a motorcycle in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur.

Shahjahanpur: A man carrying his young daughter on his shoulders was shot at point blank range by armed miscreants in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur. The entire harrowing episode was captured by a surveillance camera, providing a visual record of the tragic event. The video footage shows the victim, identified as 28-year-old Shoaib, along with his daughter atop his shoulders. As he continues his stroll, two individuals on a motorbike pass by him. They turn back to look at him, before an armed assailant approaches him and shoots him in the head at close range.

After the attack, the attacker along with the two culprits, who were waiting on a motorcycle, flee the scene. Shoaib, was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital and has now been referred to Bareilly for further treatment. The video further showed locals rushing to help the man and his daughter, who was thrown on the ground after the attacker shot the man.

Watch Video Here:

(Trigger warning: Visuals could be distressing for some people)

This incident took place late on Sunday night in the Babuzai area under the Chauk PS jurisdiction. The footage of the incident is being examined and the identity of the accused is being ascertained, said the police.

