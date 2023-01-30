Home

UP Man Shoots At Minor Girl For Speaking To Another Man, Then Shoots Himself Dead

The girl is said to be in critical condition and is currently undergoing treatment at a private nursing home in Meerut.

Representative image

Amroha: In shocking news coming from Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha, a jilted lover shot himself dead after allegedly opening fire at a 16-year-old girl near Manvi Bhanpur area under the Bachharayun police circle. The girl is said to be in critical condition and is currently undergoing treatment at a private nursing home in Meerut.

According to the police, the young man was probably angry with the minor girl for ‘speaking to some other man on the mobile’.

The incident occurred when the Class 10 student was on her way home to Salarpur in an e-rickshaw, news agency IANS reported.

According to police, the girl was attacked by the accused, identified as Pavan Kumar, 18, when the e-rickshaw stopped near the railway crossing.

Kumar then shot himself dead, the police added.

Superintendent of Police Aditya Langhe, said, “The girl suffered bullet injuries on her face. She was rushed to a government hospital in Gajraula where doctors, after providing her initial medical aid, referred her to a higher health facility in Meerut. Her condition is said to be critical.”