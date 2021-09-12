Muzaffarnagar: A man was arrested for allegedly killing his father for having a relationship with another man in Khatauli area of Muzaffarnagar district in Uttar Pradesh, reported news agency PTI quoting the police on Sunday.Also Read - Body of Former National Level Kho Kho Player, With Dupatta Around Neck, Found on Railway Tracks in UP

The accused Sumit Kumar told cops during interrogation that he stabbed his father to death for establishing a same-sex relationship with another man, thus tarnishing the reputation of their family, they said. He also told police that his father wanted to transfer his property to the man he was in a relationship with, they added. Also Read - 17-Year-Old Rape Victim, 7 Months Pregnant, Hangs Self in Maharashtra's Amravati; Accused Held

Reshpal’s body was found in a sugarcane field on August 18. Following this, his son had filed a case against three people holding them responsible for the father’s murder, police said. However, investigation revealed that his son had killed him over his sexual preferences, they said. Also Read - UP: Former Minister Atmaram Tomar Found Dead in Baghpat Home

(With inputs from PTI)