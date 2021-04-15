Lucknow: A man in Uttar Pradesh’s Maharajganj district was reportedly administered two different coronavirus vaccines at a district hospital. The man, identified as Umesh, received Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin as his first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine. But when he went to the hospital to get his second shot, he was administered with a different vaccine, Oxford-Serum’s Covishield. Also Read - No Beds, No Ventilators, No Vaccine: Rahul Gandhi Calls Tika Utsav a Sham

Umesh works as a driver for Gaurav Singh Sogarwal, the Chief Development Officer (CDO) in Maharajganj. Also Read - 32 Vials of Covaxin Stolen From Jaipur Hospital Amid Alleged Vaccine Shortage in Rajasthan

Umesh went to the district hospital with two other drivers of CDO – Chandan and Ardali to get their second dose of COVID vaccine. However, the other two men were not given the second shot after the goof up with Umesh came to light. Also Read - COVID Vaccine Can be Taken During Ramzan, Doesn't Affect Roza: 'Fatwa' by Islamic Seminary

Meanwhile, Chief Medical Officer AK Srivastava said that Umesh has so far not experienced any side effects due to the mix-up.