Kasganj (UP): The UP police in Kasganj district have arrested a man, who was believed to be dead, for allegedly murdering his wife and two children in February 2018 over an affair with a woman in Greater Noida. The 34-year-old accused husband buried the bodies of his spouse and children in the house and covered the pit with cement. To get away with the heinous crime, Rakesh, too, staged his own death.

According to the police, 34-year-old Rakesh, who worked as a pathologist in 2018 with a private laboratory in Greater Noida, carried out the murders over an affair with a woman who is also part of UP Police. The accused along with his three family members and the woman have been arrested. The police said that the accused’s family helped him in several stages of the crime. His father is a retired policeman. Also Read - Kasganj Encounter Case: Prime Accused Moti Singh Shot Dead By UP Police

Kasganj police chief Rohan Pramod Botre informed that Rakesh had two children aged 18months and three years. He murdered the trio in February 2018 and then buried the bodies in the house, covering the pit with cement. "After the murder, he even filed a missing person's report, claiming his wife had taken his kids and left the house without any information," added the police chief. Botre said a few months after the disappearance of his family, Rakesh's father-in-law went to court and got a police case filed in Noida alleging kidnapping and dowry harassment.

The Noida police were investigating both, the missing person’s case and the case filed by the father-in-law, but no major clues were found in either case. “The accused then hit upon another plan to get the police off his back. The same year he and his girlfriend got together and murdered another person from his village in Kasganj – who resembled the accused,” the Kasganj police chief said.

“They decapitated him and cut off his hands, and burnt his head and hands. Rakesh then dressed the corpse in his own clothes and also left his identity cards on the body to try and prove this was his body,” he added.

The DNA test done on this headless corpse confirmed that the body was not of Rakesh and the police continued investigations. The evidence trail then led the police to Rakesh, who was living in Haryana under the name ‘Dilip Sharma’ and had told his employers he was from eastern UP’s Kushinagar district. The Kasganj police said that because he was a pathologist, he knew how to destroy evidence, including any possible fingerprints.

(With Inputs From IANS)