Moradabad (UP): A meat seller was allegedly thrashed in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad by a mob of cow vigilantes (gau rakshaks) on Sunday afternoon. After a video that showed the Muslim man being assaulted went viral on social media, Moradabad police on Monday registered a case against several persons. Police have so far arrested four people in connection with the incident.

"A video went viral on Monday, where a meat-seller was seen being thrashed by the people. The police immediately took cognisance of the matter and a case has been registered under various sections," SSP Moradabad Prabhakar Chaudhary said.

“There are five to six accused in the case. The case has been registered at Katghar police station,” Chaudhary said.

The police also filed a counter case against the victim, identified as Mohammed Shakir. According to NDTV, the victim is currently recovering at home.

The counter case was filed under IPC sections relating to ‘mischief by killing an animal’, ‘committing an act likely to spread infection’, and ‘violation of Covid lockdown guidelines’.

The man who led the assault against Shakir – Manoj Thakur – has not been arrested yet. Four others have been arrested and two more are absconding, police said.