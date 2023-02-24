Home

Uttar Pradesh

Meerut Cold Storage Building Collapse: 5 Dead, Several Workers Feared Trapped | LIVE Updates

Meerut Cold Storage Building Collapse: 5 Dead, Several Workers Feared Trapped | LIVE Updates

Uttar Pradesh Police said the situation was under control and that NDRF teams were carrying out search and rescue operations at the site.

3 dead & several were injured in the roof collapse of under-construction cold storage in Daurala. Rescue process underway

Meerut: At least five people were killed and several others were injured in the roof collapse of under-construction cold storage in Daurala in Uttar Pradesh. An explosion at the cold storage building is said to have triggered the collapse of the building. The lenter plunged due to the jolt of the explosion and the pressure of the burst, India Today reported. The rescue process is underway. Rescue operation is being conducted there with the help of police and local people.

Also Read:

Watch: Several Workers Feared Trapped After Cold Storage Building Collapses In Meerut

Sensitive visual At least 5 reportedly killed & many injured, after part of a cold storage facility collapsed following boiler blast in Daurala police limits of #Meerut #UttarPradesh pic.twitter.com/MlcxXei40F — Arvind Chauhan (@Arv_Ind_Chauhan) February 24, 2023

You may like to read

This incident took place in the Daurala area of ​​Meerut. When this incident happened, 27 people were working there. So far 12 people have been safely evacuated. It is being told that the cold storage compressor exploded. Due to this, there was a loud explosion and the storage lenter itself fell. The incident came under the jurisdiction of the Daurala police station area and officials have reached the spot.

Uttar Pradesh Police said the situation was under control and that NDRF teams were carrying out search and rescue operations at the site.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Uttar Pradesh News on India.com.