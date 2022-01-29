UP Local Body Polls 2022: Just ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, schedule for local body MLC polls have been announced in UP. Voting will be held in two phases for a total of 36 seats. However, in these elections instead of the common people, their representatives will vote.Also Read - Prayagraj Rape And Murder Case: Police Arrest Boyfriend On Charges Of Killing BA Student For Suspecting Affair

According to media reports, the first phase of UP MLC Election will be held on March 3. The fate of 30 seats of MLC will be decided in this phase. In the second phase, voting will be held on March 7 for 6 seats. The results will be declared on March 12 after both the phases of voting. Also Read - Zee Opinion Poll For Uttar Pradesh's Rohilkhand: BJP Expected Clean Sweep For 4 Seats In Pilibhit District

Let us tell you that the public does not vote directly in the local body MLC elections. Instead, the village head, BDC members, district panchayat members and councilors of municipal bodies vote for it. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Schools Closed Till February 15 Amid COVID Surge, Online Classes to Continue

Tenure of MLC is 6 years

Like the Rajya Sabha members, the term of an MLC is also of 6 years. These are called the upper house of the states and the assembly is called the lower house. After the bill is passed from the assembly, it goes to the Legislative Council where each issue is discussed in depth. Only after being passed from there, they are sent to the governor for final approval.