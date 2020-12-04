New Delhi: Umesh Dwivedi of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has emerged victorious on the Lucknow Teachers seat. He got a total of 7,065 votes, while second place was held by Independent candidate Dr Mahendra Nath Rai. Out of total 17,985 votes, Umesh Dwivedi bagged 7,065 votes after counting 17,077 valid votes. Mahendra Nath Rai got 3,818 votes. Samajwadi Party candidate Uma Shankar got 2,238 first preference votes. Also Read - Jammu and Kashmir DDC Polls: Watch Refugees From Pakistan Celebrate After Casting Votes

Notably, the BJP is emerging as a major gainer in the elections to 11 seats of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council which began a day ago and is still underway amid tight security on Friday. The BJP, earlier, had not put up candidates in these elections but this time, the saffron party has fielded candidates. Also Read - Rahul Gandhi Seems To Lack Consistency, Says NCP Chief Sharad Pawar

Of the total 11 seats, there are five block graduate and six section teacher seats, on which BJP, Samajwadi Party and Congress have fielded candidates. The counting of votes for the graduate constituency is still underway. The tenure of the members in these seats was completed in May this year, but the elections could not be held due to the Coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown. Also Read - Karnataka Minister Makes Shocking Remark, Says Farmers Who Die by Suicide Are Cowards

The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Teachers Association (Sharma faction) candidate Dhruv Kumar Tripathi has scored a hat-trick win in the Gorakhpur-Faizabad Block Teacher Constituency in the 2020 elections. He becomes the first candidate to win this seat three times in a row. He defeated his nearest rival Ajay Singh by 1,008 votes. Dhruv got 10,227 votes while Ajay Singh got 9,219 votes.

The Meerut division Teachers seat has thrown one of the biggest shockers of the season. BJP candidate Shrichand Sharma got the highest 8,222 votes after counting all the preference votes. He defeated his nearest rival and eight-time Legislative Council member Om Prakash Sharma by 3,305 votes.

(With agency inputs)