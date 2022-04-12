New Delhi: All eyes are set on Uttar Pradesh as the counting of votes for the Legislative Council elections held on 36 seats is underway. For the unversed, the ruling BJP has already unanimously won nine of the 36 council seats. The seats where BJP has won unopposed are—Budaun, Hardoi, Kheri, Mirzapur-Sonbhadra, Banda-Hamirpur, Aligarh, Bulandshahr and Mathura-Etah-Mainpuri. Two MLCs were elected unopposed from Mathura-Etah-Mainpuri local authorities’ constituency, while from the rest of the constituencies, one MLC each was elected unopposed. For the unversed, the BJP had 35 MLCs in the 100-member Council and the nine seats have now taken its tally to 44. The party is only seven short of the majority. The Samajwadi Party has 17 members while the BSP has four and the Congress and BJP allies Apna Dal(S) and Nishad Party have one member each. Two members belong to the teachers’ group (non-political) and two are Independent.Also Read - CUET: Tamil Nadu Assembly Passes Resolution Against Common University Entrance Test as BJP Walks Out

UP MLC Election Results 2022: Here are the LIVE Updates