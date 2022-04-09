UP MLC Elections 2022: The polling for 36 seats of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council was underway on Saturday with security arrangements in place. The ruling BJP has already unanimously won nine of the 36 council seats. The results will be declared on April 12.Also Read - Maharashtra MLC Election Results 2021: BJP Wins Nagpur, Akola; Fadnavis Says Both Victories Are Special

The BJP had 35 MLCs in the 100-member Council and the nine seats have now taken its tally to 44. The party is only seven short of majority. The Samajwadi Party has 17 members while the BSP has four and the Congress and BJP allies Apna Dal(S) and Nishad Party have one member each. Two members belong to the teachers’ group (non-political) and two are Independent.

UP MLC Elections 2022 today: Key Points