UP Municipal Election 2023: UP Nagar Nikay Chunav Date, Results, How To Download Voter’s Slip; Key Details

UP Municipal Election 2023: The preparations in Uttar Pradesh are in full swing for the Urban Local Body (ULB) elections which are slated to take place in two phases on May 4 and 11. The counting of votes will be on May 13, along with the results of the Karnataka Assembly elections. The civic polls will be held for 14,864 posts across 760 ULBs in the state.

The election will witness the political parties, including the ruling BJP and the principal opposition Samajwadi Party. All of them are striving hard to strengthen themselves ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The elections will take place for a total of 14,684 posts including 17 posts of mayor, 1,420 of corporators, 199 of nagar palika parishad chairpersons, 5,327 of nagar palika parishad members, 544 of nagar panchayat chairpersons and 7,178 posts of nagar panchayat members, according to the Uttar Pradesh State Election Commission.

UP Municipal Election 1st Phase

In the first phase, polling will be held for posts of 103 nagar palika parishad chairpersons and 2,740 nagar palika parishad members. Apart from this, the voters in the first phase will also decide the fate of 275 nagar panchayat chairpersons and 3,645 nagar panchayat members.

Altogether 44,232 candidates are in the fray in the opening round. State Election Commissioner Manoj Kumar said that 85 representatives, including 10 corporators, have already been elected unopposed.

The districts where mayoral election will be held in the first phase are Saharanpur, Agra, Moradabad, Firozabad, Mathura, Jhansi, Prayagraj, Lucknow, Gorakhpur and Varanasi.

UP Municipal Election 2nd phase

In the second phase, the polling in the other nine divisions, comprising 38 districts, including, Meerut, Bareilly, Aligarh, Kanpur, Chitrakoot, Ayodhya, Basti, Azamgarh and Mirzapur divisions will be voting.

The 760 ULB – comprising 17 Municipal Corporations, 199 Nagar Palika Parishad and 544 Nagar Panchayats — will have 17 posts of mayors, 199 posts of Nagar Palika Parishad chairmen and 544 Nagar Panchayat chairperson.

Here’s how you can download your voter’s slip:

Visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh State Election Commission at https://sec.up.nic.in/site/index.aspx On the top right, click on VOTER SERVICES under ULB elction-2023 tab. a new page will openClick on Search ULB voters. A new page will open. Fill up the required details like your respective district, the type of municipal body (municipal corporation or nagar panchayat), your name, father’s/husband’s name and click on search. Search result will appear with your voting centre details. click on the Print slip option to download the voter’s slip.

Ahead of the poll dates announcement, the Uttar Pradesh Urban Development Department issued the final reservation notification, according to which out of 17 mayoral seats, nine would be reserved — one for the Scheduled Caste category in Jhansi, one for Scheduled Caste woman — Agra, two for OBC woman — Shahjahanpur and Firozabad, two for OBC category — Saharanpur and Meerut, and three for women — Lucknow, Kanpur and Ghaziabad.

