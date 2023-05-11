Home

Uttar Pradesh

UP Nagar Nikay Chunav 2023: Final Phase Voting Begins, 39,146 Candidates In Fray

Voting is being conducted to elect 95 chairpersons and 2,520 members of nagar palika parishads, and 267 chairpersons and 3,459 members of various nagar panchayats.

Ghaziabad: Polling officials collect EVMs and other election materal ahead of the second phase of UP Municipal elections, at a distribution centre in Ghaziabad, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (PTI Photo)

UP Municipal Elections 2023: Voting for the final phase of urban local body polls in Uttar Pradesh covering 38 districts, including Meerut, Ghaziabad, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Aligarh, Kanpur, and Ayodhya began on Thursday morning. Voting will be held from 7 am to 6 pm. The first phase of voting was held on May 4. The counting of votes for both the phases will take place on May 13.

According to the State Election Commission (SEC), over 1.92 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes to elect their representatives in the second phase.

As many as 39,146 candidates are in the fray in the second round for 6,929 posts, which includes seven mayors and 581 corporators.

Apart from this, voting is being conducted to elect 95 chairpersons and 2,520 members of nagar palika parishads, and 267 chairpersons and 3,459 members of various nagar panchayats. The SEC said 77 representatives, including nine corporators in this round, have been elected unopposed.

The polls are considered significant as political parties are trying to showcase their strength before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Campaigning for the final phase ended on Tuesday evening with BJP and Samajwadi Party leaders criss-crossing the poll-bound areas.

Shahjahanpur will vote to elect its first mayor. Meerut and Aligarh had BSP mayors in 2017 while the BJP ruled the rest.

The campaigning for the second phase of the polls saw UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath targeting the Samajwadi Party in different parts of the state, including Kanpur, Ayodhya and Aligarh.

Both the Deputy Chief Ministers, Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, Union minister Smriti Irani, UP BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary also campaigned for the party candidates.

From the opposition camp, Mainpuri MP Dimple Yadav and senior party leader Shivpal Yadav extended a helping hand to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, who had been campaigning for the party nominees.

According to the final list of reserved seats, the mayor seat in Agra has been reserved for SC (female), Jhansi for SC, Shahjahanpur and Firozabad for OBC (female), Saharanpur and Meerut for OBC, and Lucknow, Kanpur and Ghaziabad have been reserved for women.

Meanwhile, Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said for peaceful conduct of the polls, apart from one lakh civil police personnel, 76 companies and 2 platoons of the PAC, 35 companies of CAPF and 7,935 under-training sub-inspectors have been deployed.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.