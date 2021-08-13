Kanpur: A Muslim man was brutally thrashed and paraded by a mob in full public view in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur over the suspicion of forced religious conversion, officials said. The 45-year-old man was allegedly beaten up by right-wing activists and made to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’. The incident took place in Varun Vihar area of Kanpur on Wednesday but came to light after a video clip went viral showing the victim’s minor daughter crying and clinging to him and begging the mob to spare her father.Also Read - Uttar Pradesh: Youth Handcuffed, Thrashed, Electrocuted In Ballia; Four Arrested

Three people have been arrested over the incident so far and an investigation is underway, a Kanpur Police officer said on Thursday. Also Read - Caught on CCTV: Faridabad Shopkeeper Brutally Thrashed, Rib Broken Over Rs 1,850

The man was later handed over to the police but the activists continued to assault him even while he was being taken away by the police. Also Read - Palghar Lynching: BJP MLA Kadam Detained Ahead of Protest Yatra To Demand CBI Probe

According to the man’s family members, Bajrang Dal members barged into their house on Wednesday evening, accusing him of trying to forcibly convert a Hindu woman into Islam. The mob then took him out on the road, where he was paraded and beaten up.

Meanwhile, a woman in the man’s neighbourhood alleged that he and his family had been pressurizing her to convert to Islam. She claimed she even approached the police and registered a complaint but no action was taken.

She said, “They have been forcing me to convert to Islam and even offered me Rs 20,000. I filed a police complaint against them but no one took any action. I finally approached the Bajrang Dal.”

However, the family termed the woman’s allegations as baseless.

Bajrang Dal district organiser Dilip Singh admitted that his outfit did take ‘action’ against the man.

He said, “Two days ago, we filed a complaint of religious conversion with the police but they did not take any action on it. Since the police did not take any action, we took an action.”

His family also claimed that Bajrang Dal members have threatened them to leave the locality.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP-South Kanpur) Raveena Tyagi said, “We have registered a case based on the man’s complaint against some named and some unidentified people. The matter is being investigated and the footage of the assault is being scanned.”

(With inputs from IANS)