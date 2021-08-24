Mathura: Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and fears of the possible third wave infecting children, a mysterious disease has surfaced in Uttar Pradesh. The mysterious fever claimed six lives, including five children, in Konh village of Mathura in the past week.Also Read - Possibility of Third Wave of COVID-19 in India Now Negligible, Says IIT Professor

Nearly 80 people have been admitted to various hospitals in Mathura, Agra and even in Rajasthan's Bharatpur due to the mysterious fever.

According to the health department officials, two children Sevak, 9, and Honey, 6, died in the hospital during treatment on Monday.

They were admitted with high fever. Others who died after reporting similar symptoms include Ruchi, 19, Avanish ,9, Romiya, 2, and Rekha, 1.

Chief medical officer Dr Rachna Gupta said that a team of doctors visited the village and took samples for diagnosis of malaria, dengue and COVID from the patients admitted in the hospital and their relatives.

The cause of death is still not clear, said officials, adding that there is a possibility of dengue, as their blood platelets were found to be low along with fever.

She said, “Insecticide was sprayed in the village and fogging was also conducted. Villagers have been asked to immediately report to the hospital if they felt feverish or had any such symptoms.”

(With inputs from IANS)