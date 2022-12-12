UP Municipal Election 2022: High Court Bans Announcement of Dates For Polls, to Hear Again Tomorrow

UP Municipal Election 2022: High Court Bans Announcement of Dates For Polls, to Hear Again Tomorrow

UP Municipal Election 2022: High Court Bans Announcement of Dates For Polls, to Hear Again Tomorrow

UP Nagar Nikay Chunav 2022 Latest Update: The Uttar Pradesh High Court on Monday issued an order to ban the announcement of the dates for municipal elections in the state till Tuesday. The Lucknow bench of the High Court also restrained the State Election Commission from issuing the notification for the civic elections till tomorrow. The court further added that it will hear the matter again tomorrow.

While hearing the plea on the issue of giving reservation to OBCs in the civic elections, the Lucknow bench of the High Court sought a response from the state government.

Details on the guidelines for giving the reservation to OBCs will be presented tomorrow in court, following which, the case will be heard again. Till then, the High Court asked the State Election Commission not to issue any notification for the civic elections.

The matter was heard by the High Court bench comprising Justice DK Upadhyay and Justice Saurabh Srivastava.

Earlier, media reports suggested that the dates for the UP municipal elections could be announced within 2-3 days. In this regard, a meeting was held with all the commissioners in Lucknow on Monday.

This time, the UP Municipal Elections will be held for 762 seats in the state. Out of total 762 seats, 17 are for municipal corporations.

What’s The Matter

Municipal elections will held in Uttar Pradesh soon and for this, about 10 days ago, the state government had issued reservation of wards of municipality, municipal corporation and town panchayats and sought objections.

Raising objections to the reservation of wards, some people filed a public interest litigation in the Allahabad High Court and said that the Urban Development Department has wrongly issued the reservation.

The petitioners said in the plea that till the objections related to reservation are not resolved, the dates of the civic elections should not be announced.

The Allahabad High Court heard this PIL on Monday and imposed ban on the announcement of the dates of civic elections.