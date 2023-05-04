Top Recommended Stories

The first phase polling to elect urban body chiefs in 37 districts of Uttar Pradesh is currently underway. Voting will be held in 37 districts of 9 divisions and 10 municipal corporations.

Updated: May 4, 2023 7:53 AM IST

By Analiza Pathak | Edited by Analiza Pathak

Live Updates

  • 7:51 AM IST

    UP Municipal Elections 2023: How to download voter’s slip for UP Nagar Nikay Chunav

    -Visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh State Election Commission at https://sec.up.nic.in/site/index.aspx

    -On the top right, click on VOTER SERVICES under ULB elction-2023 tab. a new page will open. Click on Search ULB voters. A new page will open.

    -Fill up the required details like your respective district, the type of municipal body (municipal corporation or nagar panchayat), your name, father’s/husband’s name and click on search.

    -Search result will appear with your voting centre details. click on the Print slip option to download the voter’s slip.

  • 7:47 AM IST

    UP Municipal Elections 2023: Counting of votes to take place on May 13

    The counting of votes will take place on May 13 in Uttar Pradesh Municipal Elections 2023.

  • 7:34 AM IST

    Uttar Pradesh Nikay Chunav 2023: List of 37 districts that will vote today, May 4

    Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur, Sambhal, Agra, Firozabad, Mathura, Mainpuri, Jhansi, Jalaun, Lalitpur, Kaushambi, Orayagraj,, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Unnao, Hardoi, Lucknow, Raebareli, Sitapur, Lakhimpur Kheeri, Gonda, Bahraich, Balrampur, Shravasti, Gorakhpur, Deoria, Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Ghazipur, Varanasi, Chandauli, Jaunpur

  • 7:30 AM IST

    WATCH | UP Municipal Corporation elections: CM Yogi Adityanath casts his vote

Uttar Pradesh Municipal Election 2023 LIVE Update: A total of 37 districts of 9 blocks in Saharanpur, Moradabad, Agra, Jhansi, Prayagraj, Lucknow, Devipatan, Gorakhpur and Varanasi will vote in the phase 1 of the urban municipal polls in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, May 4 amid multi-layered security arrangements. According to the state election commission (SEC), in the UP urban body elections, 2 crore 40 lakh voters will use their right to vote to choose/elect 10 mayors, 820 councillors, 103 municipal council presidents, 2740 member municipal councils, 275 presidents including 3645 municipal council members in the 37 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Published Date: May 4, 2023 7:29 AM IST

Updated Date: May 4, 2023 7:53 AM IST

