UP Nagar Nikay Chunav 2023 LIVE Updates: 1st Phase Polling For 37 Districts Begins; CM Adityanath Casts Vote

The first phase polling to elect urban body chiefs in 37 districts of Uttar Pradesh is currently underway. Voting will be held in 37 districts of 9 divisions and 10 municipal corporations.

Uttar Pradesh Municipal Election 2023 LIVE Update: A total of 37 districts of 9 blocks in Saharanpur, Moradabad, Agra, Jhansi, Prayagraj, Lucknow, Devipatan, Gorakhpur and Varanasi will vote in the phase 1 of the urban municipal polls in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, May 4 amid multi-layered security arrangements. According to the state election commission (SEC), in the UP urban body elections, 2 crore 40 lakh voters will use their right to vote to choose/elect 10 mayors, 820 councillors, 103 municipal council presidents, 2740 member municipal councils, 275 presidents including 3645 municipal council members in the 37 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

