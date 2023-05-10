Home

Uttar Pradesh

UP Municipal Election 2023: Amid Tight Security, 38 Districts To Go To Polling In Final Phase Today

The districts that will go to polls include Meerut, Ghaziabad, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Aligarh, Kanpur and Ayodhya. The voting will be held from 7 AM to 6 PM on Thursday.

UP Municipal Election 2023: As many as 39,146 candidates are in the fray in the second round for 6,929 posts.

UP Municipal Election 2023 Latest Update: Amid tight security, the polling for the final phase of urban local body polls in Uttar Pradesh will be held on Thursday that will cover 38 districts, including Meerut, Ghaziabad, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Aligarh, Kanpur and Ayodhya. The polls are considered significant as political parties are trying to showcase their strength before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Voting will be held from 7 AM to 6 PM on Thursday.

Campaigning For Final Phase Ends

As per the EC guidelines, the campaigning for the final phase ended on Tuesday evening with BJP and Samajwadi Party leaders cris-crossing the poll-bound areas.

Shahjahanpur will vote to elect its first mayor. Meerut and Aligarh had BSP mayors in 2017 while the BJP ruled the rest. According to the State Election Commission (SEC), over 1.92 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes to elect their representatives in the second phase.

39,146 Candidates In Fray

As many as 39,146 candidates are in the fray in the second round for 6,929 posts, which includes seven mayors and 581 corporators. Apart from this, voting will be held to elect 95 chairpersons and 2,520 members of nagar palika parishads, and 267 chairpersons and 3,459 members of various nagar panchayats.

The SEC said 77 representatives, including nine corporators in this round, have been elected unopposed.

According to the final list of reserved seats, the mayor seat in Agra has been reserved for SC (female), Jhansi for SC, Shahjahanpur and Firozabad for OBC (female), Saharanpur and Meerut for OBC, and Lucknow, Kanpur and Ghaziabad have been reserved for women.

UP Municipal Election 2023: First Phase Voting Details

In the first phase of polling, a voter turnout of nearly 52 per cent was recorded in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. The voting started at 7 AM and ended at 6 PM.

The highest voting percentage was reported in Maharajganj (66.48), followed by Shamli (65.02), Kushinagar 64.11 and Amroha (63.41), according to a press statement issued by the SEC.

While the polling was peaceful at most of the places, incidents of violence and stone-pelting were reported from Amroha district of western Uttar Pradesh. According to police, the miscreants damaged three buses deployed on poll duty. Police have lodged a case regarding the matter and initiated investigation.

