Noida: At least twenty-one more people were tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the district to 591, officials said. Further, 29 COVID-19 patients were discharged after recovery, bringing down the active cases to 201, the officials said.

"On Saturday, 21 people have been found positive for COVID-19 and total positive cases till date stand at 591. Also, 29 patients were discharged after treatment from the hospitals and a total 382 patients have recovered so far. There are 201 active cases now," District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said.

A 41-year-old man died at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida on Saturday. His COVID-19 test report is awaited, according to officials.

“The man was a resident of Noida Sector 53. He was suffering from diabetes mellitus. The cause of his death was acute respiratory distress syndrome with penumonia,” the officer said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, in western UP has so far recorded eights deaths due to the novel coronavirus, according to official data. The recovery rate of patients in the district is now 64.63 per cent, according to official statistics.

(With agency inputs)