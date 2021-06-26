Bareilly: In a shocking incident, a security guard deployed at a bank in Bareilly on Friday shot and injured a customer who had come without wearing a mask. The security guard deployed at the Bank of Baroda’s Junction Road branch shot the customer, identified as 35-year-old Rajesh Kumar, a railway employee, in the leg. Also Read - Kanpur Man AKA 'Bappi Lahiri of UP' Gets Gold Mask For Himself Worth Rs 5 Lakh

Rajesh Kumar was admitted to the district hospital in Bareilly, where his condition is said to be stable. Meanwhile, the guard, Keshav Prasad Mishra, has been taken into police custody.

According to police, the victim came to the Bank of Baroda office in the Civil Lines area in the town around 11:30 am. However, Mishra denied him entry to the bank because he wasn’t wearing a mask, triggering a heated argument between the two. As he tried to enter the bank maskless, Mishra said that he shot at Rajesh Kumar in a fit of anger.

“He did not have a mask. I pointed that out, so he got a mask… but then he started abusing me. We had an argument… there was pushing and shoving, and the firing happened accidentally,” NDTV quoted the guard as saying.

Meanwhile, IGP, Bareilly range, Ramit Sharma, SSP Rohit Singh Sajwan, SP City Ravindra Kumar and other officials reached the spot. The SSP said the accused was a private security guard of the bank who had a licensed gun, from which he opened fire. He said all the people who were present at the bank were being questioned, and the customer’s statement would be recorded after he regains consciousness.

“We have arrested the guard and Rathore has been hospitalized. We are investigating the matter. It was found that the guard objected to Rathore’s entry into the bank as he was not wearing a mask. This led to the argument between them, after which the guard shot Rathore in his leg,” Sajwan said.

In a statement, the bank said it regretted the incident and extended help to Rajesh’s family. Mishra, who was deployed at the bank by a private security agency, has been relieved of his duties, the statement added.

(With IANS inputs)