Noida: Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh, which comprises Noida and Greater Noida, on Friday recorded a total of 136 fresh Coronavirus cases. In a positive development, not a single death was reported in the last 24 hours.

The Uttar Pradesh government informed that 11 have been discharged in the last 24 hours in the district taking the total number of those being discharged to 1,039. As of today, a total of 887 active cases are there in the district. So far, Gautam Buddh Nagar has seen a total of 20 COVID related deaths.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Uttar Pradesh government for its efforts in handling the unprecedented crisis.

“Under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath, the state government had left behind developed countries such as France, Italy and Spain in the precautionary measures and solutions to save its citizens from the pandemic. The government had not missed the chance to turn disaster into opportunity and fought effectively against the global crisis,” he said.