Gorakhpur (UP): The Gorakhpur district administration on Saturday decided to impose a night curfew till April 18 in the wake of rising coronavirus cases. Gorakhpur District Magistrate Vijyendra Pandiyan said the night curfew will be imposed from 9 pm to 6 am. It will begin on Sunday night and continue till April 18.

The curfew will also exempt government employees and also those associated with the essential services and public welfare services allowed to work, but they have been urged to carry their identity cards with them at all times.

Any celebration/wedding would be allowed out of the containment zone and a maximum 100 people would be allowed at a time with strict adherence to COVID protocol and the event should end by 10 pm, the DM said.

The directive issued by the district magistrate pointed out that essential services will continue functioning normally during the curfew period and no approval letter or e-pass is required for them.

People travelling with a legal ticket of air service/railway/ bus would be allowed to travel.

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, authorities in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Allahabad, Meerut, Ghaziabad and Bareilly had earlier imposed a night curfew to tackle the infection spread.

On Wednesday, similar restrictions were imposed in Kanpur and the Lucknow Municipal Corporation area.