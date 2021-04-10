Muzaffarnagar: A night curfew will be imposed in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district from April 10 to 18 to contain the rising COVID-19 cases, authorities announced on Friday night. However, officials involved with essential services will be exempted from the night curfew that will be in force from 9 pm to 5 am. Also Read - Rajasthan Govt Imposes Night Curfew In Jaipur, Ajmer and 8 Other Cities Till April 30 As COVID Cases Soar

District Magistrate Selva Kumari J said the night curfew will be imposed from April 10 to 18.

The movement of people will be strictly prohibited between 9 PM and 5 AM. However, officials involved in essential services will be exempted from the curfew, she said.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Muzaffarnagar climbed to 9,522 on Friday as 134 more people tested positive for the disease, while the death toll mounted to 115 with one more fatality, according to officials.

(With PTI inputs)